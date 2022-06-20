Bokf Na Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,728,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $144.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average of $161.07. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.86 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

