Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,263 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 47,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 29.3% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $46.53 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $261.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

