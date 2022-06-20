McAdam LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 26,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $206.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

