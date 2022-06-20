My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,097.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,266.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,401.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,096.81 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,268.00, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

