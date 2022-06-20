7,941 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

