JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 6,230 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

