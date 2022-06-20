Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $300.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $184.43 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.67.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,267 shares of company stock worth $27,831,751 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

