Beacon Financial Group Sells 188 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beacon Financial Group cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EOG Resources by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,382 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $111.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.18.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.