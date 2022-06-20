Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cigna were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $249,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $244.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.09. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

