DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 37,215 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

General Electric stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. General Electric has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

