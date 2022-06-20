CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CSX were worth $26,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 30,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

