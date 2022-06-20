Telemus Capital LLC Sells 191 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.26) to GBX 4,700 ($57.05) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.58) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.05) to GBX 4,400 ($53.40) in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,200.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $171.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.16.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

