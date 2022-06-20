Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.7% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 77.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,102,000 after purchasing an additional 514,945 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $86.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

