Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.7% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 313,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,102,000 after acquiring an additional 514,945 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Shares of XOM opened at $86.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

