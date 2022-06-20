Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $45.62 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 74,894 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 948.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 37,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $158.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $397 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $153.28 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.