American Trust Buys New Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $39.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

