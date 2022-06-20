Red Spruce Capital LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 71.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 60.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 38,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 65,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.74 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.11. The firm has a market cap of $443.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on META. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

