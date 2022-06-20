Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 149.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $112,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,466 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

