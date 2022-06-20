DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 33,277 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,277 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,695,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

Waste Management stock opened at $140.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.97 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

