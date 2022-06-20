DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 17,129 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 79.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 113.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. UBS Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

Shares of ECL opened at $148.17 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.10 and a 200-day moving average of $186.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.