DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $768,650,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $52,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $45.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

