BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.
Shares of NYSE V opened at $190.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.37 and a 200 day moving average of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
About Visa (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.