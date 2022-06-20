Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 157 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,097 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

NYSE:UNH opened at $452.06 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

