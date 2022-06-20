Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

D opened at $73.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

