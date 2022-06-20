Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,047 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $131.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

