Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $148.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.19.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

