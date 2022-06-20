Fragasso Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,142.87 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,322.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,608.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

