Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.5% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $148.38 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

