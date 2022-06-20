Woodstock Corp Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,222,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,674,000 after buying an additional 589,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after buying an additional 475,613 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Shares of MPC opened at $87.29 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.41.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.