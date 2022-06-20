Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after acquiring an additional 505,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 453,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $234.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

