AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $40,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

ABBV opened at $138.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.