Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $81.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.01. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

