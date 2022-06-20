Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 57,148 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

NYSE:AIG opened at $51.46 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.01.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

