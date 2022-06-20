Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86. The company has a market cap of $205.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

