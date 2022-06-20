Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Masco were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $158,583,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $4,980,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

