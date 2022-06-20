Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.92.

NYSE:EFX opened at $173.12 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.18 and a 200-day moving average of $230.65. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Equifax Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.