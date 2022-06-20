American National Bank Sells 732 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

American National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.63.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $311.93 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $287.44 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

