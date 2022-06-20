Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 970.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Societe Generale raised their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $93.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

