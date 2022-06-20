Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $102.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $277.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

