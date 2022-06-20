JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Increased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

JPM opened at $113.03 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $111.87 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.47. The company has a market capitalization of $331.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

