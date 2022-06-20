Farmers Trust Co. Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.34 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.