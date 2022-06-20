2,303 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $144.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $141.69 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.06.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

