Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Aptiv by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in Aptiv by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,022,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $86.84 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average is $125.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.89.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

