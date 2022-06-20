American National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

American National Bank reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.79.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $222.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

