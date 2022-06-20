Bremer Bank National Association Sells 30,866 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,459 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 30,866 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 19.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Halliburton by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,549 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 2.28. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

