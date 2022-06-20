Bremer Bank National Association Sells 221 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in American Express were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after acquiring an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

American Express stock opened at $144.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.44. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $136.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

