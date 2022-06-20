Bremer Bank National Association Sells 338 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 119,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 57,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,956,000. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 123,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

