General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $209.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.70 and a 200-day moving average of $223.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

