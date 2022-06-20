Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 876 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $475.36 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.49.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,289 shares of company stock valued at $427,152,941. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

