Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $217.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

